Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $PM Sells 40,000 Shares

Jacek Olczak, the Chief Executive Officer of $PM, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $5,954,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 547,426 shares of this class of $PM stock.

$PM Insider Trading Activity

$PM insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 142,561 shares for an estimated $19,292,297 .

. JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,442,100 .

. EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,461,549 .

. STEFANO VOLPETTI (Pr.SmokeFree&ChiefCons.Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,800

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,124 institutional investors add shares of $PM stock to their portfolio, and 1,010 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.