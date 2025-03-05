Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $NXST Sells 32,824 Shares

PERRY A SOOK, the Chief Executive Officer of $NXST, sold 32,824 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $5,535,964. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 773,195 shares of this class of $NXST stock.
$NXST Insider Trading Activity
$NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 264,920 shares for an estimated $43,797,314.
- JAY M. GROSSMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,707,000
- GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) sold 7,261 shares for an estimated $1,196,612
- BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,782 shares for an estimated $808,797.
- BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) sold 4,331 shares for an estimated $739,041
- CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $660,085.
- ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) sold 3,175 shares for an estimated $532,844
- JOHN R MUSE sold 2,385 shares for an estimated $405,824
- D GEOFFREY ARMSTRONG sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $332,770
- LISBETH MCNABB sold 875 shares for an estimated $150,500
- BERNADETTE S. AULESTIA sold 500 shares for an estimated $82,224
- LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $52,214
$NXST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $NXST stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,202,453 shares (+27180.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,951,500
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 768,934 shares (+16009.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,468,503
- UBS GROUP AG added 453,738 shares (+723.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,676,991
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 227,483 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,935,489
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 225,107 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,560,152
- FMR LLC removed 197,839 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,252,626
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 158,619 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,057,043
