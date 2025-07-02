Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI Sells 37,828 Shares

Stocks
Thomas F. Lesinski, the Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI, sold 37,828 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $182,243. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 411,233 shares of this class of $NCMI stock.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.
  • THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 133,236 shares for an estimated $757,123.
  • RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,771 shares for an estimated $355,862.
  • MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 20,118 shares for an estimated $119,166
  • CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) sold 4,075 shares for an estimated $24,137

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

