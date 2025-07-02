Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI Sells 37,828 Shares

Thomas F. Lesinski, the Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI, sold 37,828 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $182,243. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 411,233 shares of this class of $NCMI stock.
$NCMI Insider Trading Activity
$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 133,236 shares for an estimated $757,123.
- RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,771 shares for an estimated $355,862.
- MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 20,118 shares for an estimated $119,166
- CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) sold 4,075 shares for an estimated $24,137
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 785,400 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,586,736
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 684,682 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,998,542
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 621,366 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,628,777
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 615,417 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,594,035
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 523,174 shares (+191.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,055,336
- BLANTYRE CAPITAL LTD added 480,290 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,804,893
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 325,384 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,900,242
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.