Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI Sells 37,828 Shares

Thomas F. Lesinski, the Chief Executive Officer of $NCMI, sold 37,828 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $182,243. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 411,233 shares of this class of $NCMI stock.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 133,236 shares for an estimated $757,123 .

. RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,771 shares for an estimated $355,862 .

. MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 20,118 shares for an estimated $119,166

CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) sold 4,075 shares for an estimated $24,137

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.