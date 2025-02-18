Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $MCK Sells 8,961 Shares

BRIAN S. TYLER, the Chief Executive Officer of $MCK, sold 8,961 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $5,382,514. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,625 shares of this class of $MCK stock.

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,714 shares for an estimated $7,488,322 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 840 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/01 and 0 sales.

on 10/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.