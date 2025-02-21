News & Insights

Stocks
LXEO

Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $LXEO Sells 4,326 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Richard Nolan Townsend, the Chief Executive Officer of $LXEO, sold 4,326 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $19,090. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 220,119 shares of this class of $LXEO stock.

$LXEO Insider Trading Activity

$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,326 shares for an estimated $152,907.
  • PAULA H CHOLMONDELEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $104,851
  • ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,359 shares for an estimated $10,410
  • JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,101 shares for an estimated $9,271
  • TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) sold 1,486 shares for an estimated $6,557

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LXEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.