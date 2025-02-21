Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $LXEO Sells 4,326 Shares

Richard Nolan Townsend, the Chief Executive Officer of $LXEO, sold 4,326 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $19,090. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 220,119 shares of this class of $LXEO stock.

$LXEO Insider Trading Activity

$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,326 shares for an estimated $152,907 .

. PAULA H CHOLMONDELEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $104,851

ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,359 shares for an estimated $10,410

JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,101 shares for an estimated $9,271

TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) sold 1,486 shares for an estimated $6,557

$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

