Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $LPSN Sells 111,020 Shares

Anthony John Sabino, the Chief Executive Officer of $LPSN, sold 111,020 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $108,799. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,243,819 shares of this class of $LPSN stock.

$LPSN Insider Trading Activity

$LPSN insiders have traded $LPSN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY JOHN SABINO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 434,455 shares for an estimated $403,035 .

. JOHN DENEEN COLLINS (CFO and COO) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $110,500

BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN sold 84,944 shares for an estimated $72,202

JEFFREY FORD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 21,935 shares for an estimated $24,896

MONICA L. GREENBERG (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) sold 12,904 shares for an estimated $20,388

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $LPSN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.