Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $KRT Sells 750,000 Shares

Alan Yu, the Chief Executive Officer of $KRT, sold 750,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $20,250,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,203,805 shares of this class of $KRT stock.

$KRT Insider Trading Activity

$KRT insiders have traded $KRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN YU (Chief Executive Officer) sold 750,000 shares for an estimated $20,250,000

$KRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $KRT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

