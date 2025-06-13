Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $KRT Sells 750,000 Shares

Alan Yu, the Chief Executive Officer of $KRT, sold 750,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $20,250,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,203,805 shares of this class of $KRT stock.
$KRT Insider Trading Activity
$KRT insiders have traded $KRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN YU (Chief Executive Officer) sold 750,000 shares for an estimated $20,250,000
$KRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $KRT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 126,657 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,832,640
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 88,586 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,354,615
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 73,427 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,951,689
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 45,692 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,214,493
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 32,809 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $872,063
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 24,791 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,944
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 21,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,153
