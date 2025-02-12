Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IRWD Sells 139,064 Shares

Thomas A MCCOURT, the Chief Executive Officer of $IRWD, sold 139,064 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $244,752. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,160,634 shares of this class of $IRWD stock.
$IRWD Insider Trading Activity
$IRWD insiders have traded $IRWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS A MCCOURT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 139,064 shares for an estimated $244,752
- MICHAEL SHETZLINE (SVP, CMO, Head-Res&Drug) sold 41,269 shares for an estimated $72,633
- MINARDO JOHN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 38,938 shares for an estimated $68,530
- SRAVAN KUMAR EMANY (SVP, COO and CFO) sold 11,001 shares for an estimated $44,884
- ANDREW DAVIS (SVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 5,360 shares for an estimated $21,868
- GREGORY S. MARTINI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,052 shares for an estimated $21,211
- RONALD SILVER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 12,048 shares for an estimated $21,204
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IRWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $IRWD stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,580,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,633,205
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,499,542 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,072,971
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 2,089,725 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,609,667
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,043,672 shares (+124.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,419,928
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 1,395,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,751,449
- NORGES BANK removed 1,140,786 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,053,681
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,139,072 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,692,976
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.