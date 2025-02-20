Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IRON Sells 5,574 Shares

John D Quisel, the Chief Executive Officer of $IRON, sold 5,574 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $304,228. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 154,828 shares of this class of $IRON stock.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,341 shares for an estimated $1,621,479 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $887,231 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 11,452 shares for an estimated $661,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.