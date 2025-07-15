Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IONS Sells 1,160 Shares

Brett P Monia, the Chief Executive Officer of $IONS, sold 1,160 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $48,416. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,820 shares of this class of $IONS stock.

$IONS Insider Trading Activity

$IONS insiders have traded $IONS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT P MONIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,830 shares for an estimated $2,803,502 .

. PATRICK R. O'NEIL (EVP CLO & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,138 shares for an estimated $521,298 .

. MICHAEL R HAYDEN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $477,900

ELIZABETH L HOUGEN (EVP, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,393 shares for an estimated $340,392 .

. ERIC SWAYZE (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,543 shares for an estimated $279,840 .

. RICHARD S GEARY (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,478 shares for an estimated $277,968 .

. C FRANK BENNETT (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,079 shares for an estimated $265,192 .

. EUGENE SCHNEIDER (EVP, Chf Clinical Develop Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,007 shares for an estimated $261,669 .

. JOSEPH BAROLDI (EVP, Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,358 shares for an estimated $256,416 .

. BRIAN BIRCHLER (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,080 shares for an estimated $195,871 .

. SHANNON L. DEVERS (EVP, Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold 4,267 shares for an estimated $139,855

KYLE JENNE (EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str Ofcr) sold 3,016 shares for an estimated $85,533

$IONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $IONS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IONS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

$IONS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IONS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $57.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Joshua Smith from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $39.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 02/20/2025

