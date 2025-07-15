Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IONS Sells 1,160 Shares

Brett P Monia, the Chief Executive Officer of $IONS, sold 1,160 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $48,416. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,820 shares of this class of $IONS stock.
$IONS Insider Trading Activity
$IONS insiders have traded $IONS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT P MONIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,830 shares for an estimated $2,803,502.
- PATRICK R. O'NEIL (EVP CLO & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,138 shares for an estimated $521,298.
- MICHAEL R HAYDEN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $477,900
- ELIZABETH L HOUGEN (EVP, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,393 shares for an estimated $340,392.
- ERIC SWAYZE (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,543 shares for an estimated $279,840.
- RICHARD S GEARY (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,478 shares for an estimated $277,968.
- C FRANK BENNETT (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,079 shares for an estimated $265,192.
- EUGENE SCHNEIDER (EVP, Chf Clinical Develop Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,007 shares for an estimated $261,669.
- JOSEPH BAROLDI (EVP, Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,358 shares for an estimated $256,416.
- BRIAN BIRCHLER (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,080 shares for an estimated $195,871.
- SHANNON L. DEVERS (EVP, Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold 4,267 shares for an estimated $139,855
- KYLE JENNE (EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str Ofcr) sold 3,016 shares for an estimated $85,533
$IONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $IONS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 2,630,279 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,355,517
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,006,334 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,531,096
- BVF INC/IL added 1,913,385 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,726,825
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,618,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,821,697
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,314,146 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,647,784
- FMR LLC added 924,094 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,879,915
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 896,581 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,049,848
$IONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IONS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025
$IONS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $IONS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $57.0 on 07/01/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/12/2025
- Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 05/01/2025
- Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 04/30/2025
- Joshua Smith from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $39.0 on 03/31/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 02/20/2025
