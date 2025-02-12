Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $INTA Sells 9,728 Shares

JOHN T HALL, the Chief Executive Officer of $INTA, sold 9,728 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $687,826. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,188,368 shares of this class of $INTA stock.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 167 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 167 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,017,110 shares for an estimated $44,787,170 .

. JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 621,006 shares for an estimated $35,183,819 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 394,365 shares for an estimated $19,829,254 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 284,840 shares for an estimated $14,084,034 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $7,243,366 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 136,641 shares for an estimated $6,314,596 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,848 shares for an estimated $1,967,585 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 33,281 shares for an estimated $1,779,416 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

