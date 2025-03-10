Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $INDI Sells 65,754 Shares

Donald McClymont, the Chief Executive Officer of $INDI, sold 65,754 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $190,686. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 246,535 shares of this class of $INDI stock.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 368,835 shares for an estimated $1,521,632 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,957 shares for an estimated $167,757 .

. KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

