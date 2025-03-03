Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $INDI Sells 50,000 Shares

Donald McClymont, the Chief Executive Officer of $INDI, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $156,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,932 shares of this class of $INDI stock.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 303,081 shares for an estimated $1,330,945 .

. THOMAS SCHILLER (CFO and EVP of Strategy) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $287,250

MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,043 shares for an estimated $111,510.

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

