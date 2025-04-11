Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IMVT Sells 28,094 Shares

Peter Salzmann, the Chief Executive Officer of $IMVT, sold 28,094 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $364,941. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,186,512 shares of this class of $IMVT stock.

$IMVT Insider Trading Activity

$IMVT insiders have traded $IMVT stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES LTD. ROIVANT purchased 16,845,010 shares for an estimated $336,900,200

PETER SALZMANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,753 shares for an estimated $1,383,527 .

. EVA RENEE BARNETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,848 shares for an estimated $354,087 .

. MARK S. LEVINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,871 shares for an estimated $304,012 .

. WILLIAM L. MACIAS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,924 shares for an estimated $233,898 .

. ATUL PANDE sold 7,750 shares for an estimated $221,185

MICHAEL GEFFNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,846 shares for an estimated $156,849 .

. ANDREW J. FROMKIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $156,768 .

. DOUGLAS J. HUGHES sold 5,425 shares for an estimated $154,829

JAY S STOUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,935 shares for an estimated $132,692.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IMVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $IMVT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IMVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMVT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMVT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.