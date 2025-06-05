Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IESC Sells 12,044 Shares

JEFFREY L ET AL GENDELL, the Chief Executive Officer of $IESC, sold 12,044 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $3,325,468. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,930,040 shares of this class of $IESC stock.

$IESC Insider Trading Activity

$IESC insiders have traded $IESC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IESC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY L ET AL GENDELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,971 shares for an estimated $12,965,679 .

. TRACY MCLAUCHLIN (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,265,100

$IESC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $IESC stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

