Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $IAS Sells 14,904 Shares

Lisa Utzschneider, the Chief Executive Officer of $IAS, sold 14,904 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $123,852. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 379,316 shares of this class of $IAS stock.

$IAS Insider Trading Activity

$IAS insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 112,937 shares for an estimated $887,049 .

. ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,450 shares for an estimated $44,389.

$IAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $IAS stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

$IAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $IAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $13.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.5 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.0 on 03/03/2025

