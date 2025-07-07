Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $HOVR Sells 250,000 Shares

Eric Brandon Robinson, the Chief Executive Officer of $HOVR, sold 250,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $438,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,067,510 shares of this class of $HOVR stock.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 20,928 shares for an estimated $13,831 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500 .

and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated . BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 13,864 shares for an estimated $9,198 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 12,615 shares for an estimated $8,363 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 6 purchases buying 3,221 shares for an estimated $2,134 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

