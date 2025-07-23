Stocks
Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $HOOK Sells 29,176 Shares

July 23, 2025 — 06:15 pm EDT

Malte Peters, the Chief Executive Officer of $HOOK, sold 29,176 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $26,841. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 79,519 shares of this class of $HOOK stock.

$HOOK Insider Trading Activity

$HOOK insiders have traded $HOOK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MALTE PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 29,176 shares for an estimated $26,841
  • MARY THERESA COELHO (EVP and CFO) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $12,520

$HOOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $HOOK stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

