Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $HOOK Sells 29,176 Shares

Malte Peters, the Chief Executive Officer of $HOOK, sold 29,176 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $26,841. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 79,519 shares of this class of $HOOK stock.

$HOOK Insider Trading Activity

$HOOK insiders have traded $HOOK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALTE PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 29,176 shares for an estimated $26,841

MARY THERESA COELHO (EVP and CFO) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $12,520

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $HOOK stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.