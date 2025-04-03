Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $HOOD Sells 750,000 Shares

Vladimir Tenev, the Chief Executive Officer of $HOOD, sold 750,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $31,466,775. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $HOOD stock.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 10,309,364 shares for an estimated $332,063,789 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $97,999,350 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,732,933 shares for an estimated $81,785,138 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $23,868,605 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 582,884 shares for an estimated $23,781,560 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 365,703 shares for an estimated $13,473,838 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,334 shares for an estimated $1,282,116.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 11/25/2024

