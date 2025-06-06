Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $HES Sells 214,349 Shares

JOHN B HESS, the Chief Executive Officer of $HES, sold 214,349 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $29,145,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,765,430 shares of this class of $HES stock.

$HES Insider Trading Activity

$HES insiders have traded $HES stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 825,000 shares for an estimated $119,580,474 .

. GREGORY P. HILL (COO and President, E&P) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,858 shares for an estimated $9,063,879.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of $HES stock to their portfolio, and 423 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HES in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HES forecast page.

$HES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HES recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $163.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $193.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.