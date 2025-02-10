Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $GWRE Sells 1,400 Shares

Michael George Rosenbaum, the Chief Executive Officer of $GWRE, sold 1,400 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $300,552. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 274,730 shares of this class of $GWRE stock.

$GWRE Insider Trading Activity

$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,311 shares for an estimated $6,411,209 .

. JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 26,633 shares for an estimated $4,745,082 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,487 shares for an estimated $3,357,675 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,990 shares for an estimated $2,236,819 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER sold 1,939 shares for an estimated $338,898

$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

