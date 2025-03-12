Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $GSAT Sells 7,087 Shares

PAUL E JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of $GSAT, sold 7,087 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $156,992. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,374 shares of this class of $GSAT stock.

$GSAT Insider Trading Activity

$GSAT insiders have traded $GSAT stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES III MONROE has made 11 purchases buying 6,030,000 shares for an estimated $11,987,019 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY EVAN TAYLOR (VP, Finance & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,290,000 shares for an estimated $8,700,534 .

. PAUL E JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,626 shares for an estimated $188,833 .

. L BARBEE IV PONDER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 77,052 shares for an estimated $176,643 .

. WILLIAM A HASLER sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $173,754

REBECCA CLARY (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,439 shares for an estimated $141,061.

$GSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $GSAT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

