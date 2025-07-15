Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $GMGI Sells 50,000 Shares

Anthony Brian Goodman, the Chief Executive Officer of $GMGI, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $87,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,754,079 shares of this class of $GMGI stock.

$GMGI Insider Trading Activity

$GMGI insiders have traded $GMGI stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEKSANDAR MILOVANOVIC has made 26 purchases buying 1,388,585 shares for an estimated $2,668,404 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY BRIAN GOODMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $260,000 .

. THOMAS MCCHESNEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,757 shares for an estimated $52,797 .

. RICHARD CHRISTENSEN (CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $13,600

$GMGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $GMGI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GMGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

