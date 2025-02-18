Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $GDYN Sells 50,000 Shares

Leonard Livschitz, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $GDYN, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,105,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,249,081 shares of this class of $GDYN stock.

$GDYN Insider Trading Activity

$GDYN insiders have traded $GDYN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEAMSUN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. BEIJING sold 913,387 shares for an estimated $11,691,353

LEONARD LIVSCHITZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $8,240,227 .

. ANIL DORADLA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,039 shares for an estimated $739,400.

$GDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $GDYN stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.