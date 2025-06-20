Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $FLNT Sells 28,172 Shares

Donald Huntley Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of $FLNT, sold 28,172 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $51,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 300,891 shares of this class of $FLNT stock.
$FLNT Insider Trading Activity
$FLNT insiders have traded $FLNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD HUNTLEY PATRICK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 28,172 shares for an estimated $51,101
$FLNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FLNT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 4WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 211,704 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,514
- BLEAKLEY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 30,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,051
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 24,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,168
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,257 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,900
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 10,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,066
- JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 8,603 shares (+0.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,754
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 6,348 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,838
