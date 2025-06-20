Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $FLNT Sells 28,172 Shares

Donald Huntley Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of $FLNT, sold 28,172 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $51,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 300,891 shares of this class of $FLNT stock.

$FLNT Insider Trading Activity

$FLNT insiders have traded $FLNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD HUNTLEY PATRICK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 28,172 shares for an estimated $51,101

$FLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FLNT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

