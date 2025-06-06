Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $FLEX Sells 181,028 Shares

Revathi Advaithi, the Chief Executive Officer of $FLEX, sold 181,028 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $7,767,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,463,695 shares of this class of $FLEX stock.

$FLEX Insider Trading Activity

$FLEX insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REVATHI ADVAITHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 536,878 shares for an estimated $22,255,954 .

. DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,684 shares for an estimated $6,513,732 .

. MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 143,398 shares for an estimated $6,185,734 .

. KWANG HOOI TAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,127 shares for an estimated $4,515,365 .

. LAY KOON TAN sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,162,500

ERIN MCSWEENEY sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $587,224

DANIEL WENDLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,886 shares for an estimated $531,972.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $FLEX stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLEX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.