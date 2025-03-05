Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $FIVN Sells 4,691 Shares

Michael Burkland, the Chief Executive Officer of $FIVN, sold 4,691 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $169,392. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 404,056 shares of this class of $FIVN stock.

$FIVN Insider Trading Activity

$FIVN insiders have traded $FIVN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BURKLAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,189 shares for an estimated $970,190 .

. PANOS KOZANIAN (EVP, Product Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,238 shares for an estimated $575,146 .

. BARRY ZWARENSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,744 shares for an estimated $258,504 .

. ANDY DIGNAN (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $171,961

LEENA MANSHARAMANI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $55,632.

$FIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $FIVN stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

