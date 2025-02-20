Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $EXFY Sells 47,437 Shares

David Michael Barrett, the Chief Executive Officer of $EXFY, sold 47,437 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $165,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,979,153 shares of this class of $EXFY stock.

$EXFY Insider Trading Activity

$EXFY insiders have traded $EXFY stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MICHAEL BARRETT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,295,519 shares for an estimated $3,667,852 .

. ANURADHA MURALIDHARAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 96,248 shares for an estimated $289,771 .

. RYAN SCHAFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,094 shares for an estimated $100,629 .

. JASON FAHR MILLS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,076 shares for an estimated $55,711 .

. DANIEL VIDAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,173 shares for an estimated $44,478.

$EXFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $EXFY stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

