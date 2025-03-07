Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $EWBC Sells 20,181 Shares

DOMINIC NG, the Chief Executive Officer of $EWBC, sold 20,181 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $1,816,491. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 988,133 shares of this class of $EWBC stock.

$EWBC Insider Trading Activity

$EWBC insiders have traded $EWBC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC NG (Chief Executive Officer) sold 20,181 shares for an estimated $1,816,491

DOUGLAS PAUL KRAUSE (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,380 .

. IRENE H OH (Chief Risk Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $985,000

LISA L. KIM (Executive Vice President) sold 3,379 shares for an estimated $350,030

JACK C LIU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,038 .

. MOLLY CAMPBELL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $147,975

LESTER SUSSMAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $105,940

RUDOLPH ESTRADA sold 469 shares for an estimated $45,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EWBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $EWBC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.