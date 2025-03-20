Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $EVCM Sells 13,552 Shares

Eric Richard Remer, the Chief Executive Officer of $EVCM, sold 13,552 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $135,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,646,915 shares of this class of $EVCM stock.

$EVCM Insider Trading Activity

$EVCM insiders have traded $EVCM stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC RICHARD REMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 477,248 shares for an estimated $5,070,208 .

. MATTHEW DAVID FEIERSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,606 .

. LISA E STOREY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,232 shares for an estimated $102,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $EVCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EVCM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVCM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVCM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVCM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.