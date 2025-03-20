Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $EVCM Sells 13,552 Shares

Eric Richard Remer, the Chief Executive Officer of $EVCM, sold 13,552 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $135,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,646,915 shares of this class of $EVCM stock.
$EVCM Insider Trading Activity
$EVCM insiders have traded $EVCM stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC RICHARD REMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 477,248 shares for an estimated $5,070,208.
- MATTHEW DAVID FEIERSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,606.
- LISA E STOREY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,232 shares for an estimated $102,577
$EVCM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $EVCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 110,183 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,213,114
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 106,359 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,171,012
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 100,997 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,111,976
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 92,521 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,018,656
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 68,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $755,902
- UBS GROUP AG added 66,141 shares (+655.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,212
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 61,144 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,195
$EVCM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVCM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
