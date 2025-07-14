Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer-EMEA of $ACN Sells 372 Shares

Mauro Macchi, the Chief Executive Officer-EMEA of $ACN, sold 372 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $104,692. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,411 shares of this class of $ACN stock.
$ACN Insider Trading Activity
$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,825 shares for an estimated $5,632,724.
- JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154.
- JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219.
- MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,665,451.
- MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $787,460.
- RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429.
- ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,935 shares for an estimated $620,703.
- MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713.
- ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,333 shares for an estimated $445,598.
$ACN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,035 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 3,624,404 shares (+123.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,130,959,024
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,490,569 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,197,150
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,419,577 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,067,044,807
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,409,689 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,019,121,945
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,944,935 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $918,937,517
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,869,722 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,428,052
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,395,135 shares (+2782.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,337,925
$ACN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/19, 03/14, 03/12, 03/03.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
$ACN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025
$ACN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $325.0 on 06/24/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $348.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $335.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $360.0 on 06/23/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/23/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $353.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $395.0 on 05/22/2025
