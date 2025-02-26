Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $DFIN Sells 25,000 Shares

Daniel Leib, the Chief Executive Officer of $DFIN, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,253,495. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 515,191 shares of this class of $DFIN stock.

$DFIN insiders have traded $DFIN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY JACOBOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 502,640 shares for an estimated $32,105,277 .

. DANIEL LEIB (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,806,961 .

. DAVID A GARDELLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $188,045

GARY G GREENFIELD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,890

$DFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $DFIN stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

