Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $DFIN Sells 25,000 Shares

Daniel Leib, the Chief Executive Officer of $DFIN, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,253,495. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 515,191 shares of this class of $DFIN stock.
$DFIN Insider Trading Activity
$DFIN insiders have traded $DFIN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY JACOBOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 502,640 shares for an estimated $32,105,277.
- DANIEL LEIB (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,806,961.
- DAVID A GARDELLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $188,045
- GARY G GREENFIELD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,890
$DFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $DFIN stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 419,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,328,596
- PORT CAPITAL LLC added 368,471 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,114,185
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 312,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,594,593
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 285,541 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,911,986
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 247,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,303,589
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 234,041 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,681,391
- PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO added 194,399 shares (+5062.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,194,649
