Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $DDOG Sells 37,406 Shares

Olivier Pomel, the Chief Executive Officer of $DDOG, sold 37,406 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $4,333,967. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 435,793 shares of this class of $DDOG stock.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 158 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 158 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 868,990 shares for an estimated $121,862,496 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 646,912 shares for an estimated $89,236,407 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 461,387 shares for an estimated $65,945,317 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,745 shares for an estimated $14,703,022 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 88,093 shares for an estimated $10,780,522 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 63,637 shares for an estimated $8,772,026 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 50,591 shares for an estimated $6,724,937 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,496 shares for an estimated $6,254,838 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,115 shares for an estimated $1,170,656.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

