Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CXDO Sells 10,000 Shares

JEFFREY G KORN, the Chief Executive Officer of $CXDO, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $60,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 243,384 shares of this class of $CXDO stock.

$CXDO Insider Trading Activity

$CXDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 159,999 shares for an estimated $783,995

DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,667 shares for an estimated $625,700 .

. DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $133,500.

$CXDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CXDO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

