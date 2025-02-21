Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CWAN Sells 59,415 Shares

Sandeep Sahai, the Chief Executive Officer of $CWAN, sold 59,415 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,786,650. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 681,588 shares of this class of $CWAN stock.

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,184,578 shares for an estimated $763,723,384 .

. PURCHASER, LLC GALIBIER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,320,108 shares for an estimated $350,441,320 .

. PINCUS LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,206,900 shares for an estimated $180,682,859 .

. SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 457,859 shares for an estimated $13,279,058 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 214,008 shares for an estimated $6,144,371 .

. SOUVIK DAS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,844 shares for an estimated $2,310,752 .

. SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 62,482 shares for an estimated $1,878,877 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,560 shares for an estimated $426,116.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

