Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CURV Sells 350,000 Shares

LISA M HARPER, the Chief Executive Officer of $CURV, sold 350,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $1,160,705. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,266,453 shares of this class of $CURV stock.
$CURV Insider Trading Activity
$CURV insiders have traded $CURV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CURV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS TORRID, L.L.C. SYCAMORE sold 15,680,908 shares for an estimated $52,002,595
- LISA M HARPER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,705
- THEO KILLION sold 26,483 shares for an estimated $126,059
$CURV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CURV stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 3,203,926 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,557,514
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,230,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 762,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,988,842
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 719,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,761,154
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 531,713 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,913,787
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 401,163 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,373
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 360,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,882,805
