Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CTVA Sells 46,905 Shares

Charles V. Magro, the Chief Executive Officer of $CTVA, sold 46,905 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $2,993,477. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 231,895 shares of this class of $CTVA stock.
$CTVA Insider Trading Activity
$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 539 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,381,436 shares (+2874.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,246,594
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 5,604,838 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,251,572
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,466,156 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,432,245
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,187,473 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,558,462
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,447,663 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,418,884
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,949,165 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,024,438
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. HOLDING AG added 1,685,490 shares (+12712.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,089,957
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.