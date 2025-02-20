Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CTVA Sells 46,905 Shares

Charles V. Magro, the Chief Executive Officer of $CTVA, sold 46,905 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $2,993,477. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 231,895 shares of this class of $CTVA stock.

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477

CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 539 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.

on 10/29. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

