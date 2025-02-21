Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP Sells 18,360 Shares

Samarth Kulkarni, the Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP, sold 18,360 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,013,563. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 171,613 shares of this class of $CRSP stock.
$CRSP Insider Trading Activity
$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,221 shares for an estimated $4,714,067.
- JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,631 shares for an estimated $669,891.
- JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 333 shares for an estimated $17,582
$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,476,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,100,043
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,474,439 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,033,919
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,310,402 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,577,422
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,074,238 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,282,007
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 816,789 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,148,815
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 610,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,009,600
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 530,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,899,400
