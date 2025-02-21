Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP Sells 18,360 Shares

Samarth Kulkarni, the Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP, sold 18,360 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,013,563. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 171,613 shares of this class of $CRSP stock.

$CRSP Insider Trading Activity

$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,221 shares for an estimated $4,714,067 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,631 shares for an estimated $669,891 .

. JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 333 shares for an estimated $17,582

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.