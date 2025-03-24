Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP Sells 10,031 Shares

Samarth Kulkarni, the Chief Executive Officer of $CRSP, sold 10,031 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $413,578. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 195,085 shares of this class of $CRSP stock.

$CRSP Insider Trading Activity

$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 110,687 shares for an estimated $5,743,993 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,782 shares for an estimated $970,450 .

. JOHN GREENE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $313,947

RAJU PRASAD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,959 shares for an estimated $247,833 .

. JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $147,300.

$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRSP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

$CRSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRSP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $95.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Rick Bienkowski from Leerink Partners set a target price of $67.0 on 11/05/2024

