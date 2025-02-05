Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CRCT Sells 21,250 Shares

Arora Ashish, the Chief Executive Officer of $CRCT, sold 21,250 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $120,211. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,630,377 shares of this class of $CRCT stock.

$CRCT Insider Trading Activity

$CRCT insiders have traded $CRCT stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARORA ASHISH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 747,272 shares for an estimated $4,369,813 .

. DONALD B. OLSEN (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $386,610 .

. LEN BLACKWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $320,607.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CRCT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.