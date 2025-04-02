Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $COOP Sells 30,000 Shares

Stocks
Jesse K Bray, the Chief Executive Officer of $COOP, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $3,704,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 787,387 shares of this class of $COOP stock.

$COOP Insider Trading Activity

$COOP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $15,729,600.

$COOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $COOP stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

$COOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 01/14/2025
  • Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $110.0 on 10/24/2024
  • Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 10/08/2024

