Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $COOP Sells 30,000 Shares

Jesse K Bray, the Chief Executive Officer of $COOP, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $3,704,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 787,387 shares of this class of $COOP stock.
$COOP Insider Trading Activity
$COOP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $15,729,600.
$COOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $COOP stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 140 SUMMER PARTNERS LP added 728,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,959,414
- UBS GROUP AG added 519,165 shares (+440.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,845,031
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 445,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,732,226
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 343,243 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,954,760
- MORGAN STANLEY added 331,307 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,808,785
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 319,672 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,691,708
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC added 315,801 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,320,054
$COOP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024
$COOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 01/14/2025
- Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $110.0 on 10/24/2024
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 10/08/2024
