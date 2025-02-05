Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CLS Sells 441,325 Shares

ROBERT MIONIS, the Chief Executive Officer of $CLS, sold 441,325 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $53,965,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 531,417 shares of this class of $CLS stock.

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MIONIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493,913 shares for an estimated $60,672,294 .

. MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250

JASON PHILLIPS (President) sold 10,851 shares for an estimated $1,383,936

TODD C COOPER (President) sold 9,538 shares for an estimated $1,216,476

MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,483 shares for an estimated $1,209,461

YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) sold 9,181 shares for an estimated $1,170,944

LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,161 shares for an estimated $403,153

DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342

ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 1,763 shares for an estimated $224,853

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

