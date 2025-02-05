Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CLS Sells 441,325 Shares

ROBERT MIONIS, the Chief Executive Officer of $CLS, sold 441,325 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $53,965,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 531,417 shares of this class of $CLS stock.
$CLS Insider Trading Activity
$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT MIONIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493,913 shares for an estimated $60,672,294.
- MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250
- JASON PHILLIPS (President) sold 10,851 shares for an estimated $1,383,936
- TODD C COOPER (President) sold 9,538 shares for an estimated $1,216,476
- MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,483 shares for an estimated $1,209,461
- YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) sold 9,181 shares for an estimated $1,170,944
- LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,161 shares for an estimated $403,153
- DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342
- ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 1,763 shares for an estimated $224,853
$CLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,025,022 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $205,759,124
- FMR LLC removed 3,138,489 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $160,439,557
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 2,179,797 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,431,222
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,679,757 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,869,177
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,172,125 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,919,030
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,164,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,537,061
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,111,911 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,840,890
