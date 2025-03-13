Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CLMB Sells 7,500 Shares

Dale Richard Foster, the Chief Executive Officer of $CLMB, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $929,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 90,027 shares of this class of $CLMB stock.

$CLMB Insider Trading Activity

$CLMB insiders have traded $CLMB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE RICHARD FOSTER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,971 shares for an estimated $1,354,597 .

. CHARLES EDWARD BASS (Chief Alliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,117 shares for an estimated $1,012,279 .

. ANDREW S BRYANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,530 shares for an estimated $925,227 .

. VITO LEGROTTAGLIE (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $854,000

$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.