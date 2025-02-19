Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $CDLX Sells 54,565 Shares

Amit Gupta, the Chief Executive Officer of $CDLX, sold 54,565 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $173,462. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 364,072 shares of this class of $CDLX stock.

$CDLX Insider Trading Activity

$CDLX insiders have traded $CDLX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 152,696 shares for an estimated $524,173 .

. ALEXIS DESIENO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,237 shares for an estimated $225,915 .

. CLIFFORD SOSIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,823 shares for an estimated $195,245 .

. NICHOLAS HOLLMEYER LYNTON (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,777 shares for an estimated $52,792.

$CDLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CDLX stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

