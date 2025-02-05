Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $BTM Sells 50,000 Shares

Brandon Taylor Mintz, the Chief Executive Officer of $BTM, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $75,820. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,280 shares of this class of $BTM stock.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 403,322 shares for an estimated $832,848 .

. ANDREW MITCHELL PAUL has made 2 purchases buying 136,364 shares for an estimated $227,906 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $62,132 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $6,090.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

