Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $BOX Sells 10,000 Shares

Aaron Levie, the Chief Executive Officer of $BOX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $320,820. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,979,780 shares of this class of $BOX stock.

$BOX Insider Trading Activity

$BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116 .

. DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,553,096 .

. OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,572 shares for an estimated $798,624 .

. AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,240 .

. ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,583 shares for an estimated $304,371 .

. DANA L EVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,526 shares for an estimated $228,410 .

. JACK R LAZAR sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $86,875

$BOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $BOX stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

