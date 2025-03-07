Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $BGNE Sells 8,200 Shares

JOHN OYLER, the Chief Executive Officer of $BGNE, sold 8,200 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $2,123,073. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,811 shares of this class of $BGNE stock.

$BGNE Insider Trading Activity

$BGNE insiders have traded $BGNE stock on the open market 108 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BGNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS, LTD. HHLR sold 17,842,500 shares for an estimated $3,568,500,000

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,037,017 shares for an estimated $194,200,043 .

. JOHN OYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 157,284 shares for an estimated $38,825,059 .

. XIAODONG WANG has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 181,777 shares for an estimated $35,864,972 .

. XIAOBIN WU (President, COO & GM China) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 108,842 shares for an estimated $27,067,564 .

. LAI WANG (Global Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,387,948 .

. CHAN HENRY LEE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,609 shares for an estimated $926,538.

$BGNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BGNE stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

