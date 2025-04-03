Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $BFRG Sells 27,958 Shares

Vininder Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of $BFRG, sold 27,958 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $40,172. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,348,341 shares of this class of $BFRG stock.

$BFRG Insider Trading Activity

$BFRG insiders have traded $BFRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VININDER SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,105 shares for an estimated $66,407.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BFRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $BFRG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.