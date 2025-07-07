Insider Sale: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $BCYC Sells 3,193 Shares

Kevin Lee, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $BCYC, sold 3,193 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $23,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 480,804 shares of this class of $BCYC stock.

$BCYC Insider Trading Activity

$BCYC insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,130 shares for an estimated $83,448 .

. TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,311 shares for an estimated $44,994 .

. ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,286 shares for an estimated $32,184 .

. MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,643 shares for an estimated $27,328 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $10,940 .

. ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 419 shares for an estimated $3,170.

$BCYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BCYC stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

