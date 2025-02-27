Insider Sale: Chief Executive Officer of $BBIO Sells 37,101 Shares

Neil Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of $BBIO, sold 37,101 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $1,253,524. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,023,447 shares of this class of $BBIO stock.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 5,800,000 shares for an estimated $149,350,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 733,932 shares for an estimated $26,060,471 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,304 shares for an estimated $2,710,871.

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

